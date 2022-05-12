‘I hope you starve now’: Daughter accused of stealing $1M from mother

HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Police outside of Las Vegas are investigating a woman accused of stealing $1 million from her mother.

The Henderson Police Department reports Deborah Burnette faces charges of theft and exploitation of an elderly person in connection with its investigation that began on Feb. 27, 2021, reported by KVVU.

Police report the mother’s daughter-in-law said that her mother-in-law had over $1 million stolen from her bank account.

The mother said her daughter, Burnette, had stolen the money after she came to town to help take care of her ill husband, according to a warrant affidavit from Henderson police.

Burnette was verbally abusive and bullied the mother into adding her to the mother’s bank account. The bank told the mother and daughter-in-law that Burnette had wired just over $1 million out of the mother’s account, according to police documents.

When Burnette was confronted, the mother said Burnette admitted to taking the money and told her, “I hope you starve now,” and “I hope you die so I can spit on your grave,” the warrant documents said.

The mother opened a new account so her daughter couldn’t access it, and the money was frozen in Burnette’s account, the warrant said. Burnett reportedly called and threatened her mother about the account change.

Burnette told police she didn’t steal the money but was keeping it so she could “safeguard it” from her sister-in-law.

Henderson police said Burnette was booked into the detention center and currently has a court hearing scheduled for May 24.

