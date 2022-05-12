Advertisement

Highway 12 reopening at noon today

The Department of Transportation says the highway is shut down between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - Highway 12 on the Outer Banks will reopen to traffic at lunchtime.

The Department of Transportation says the highway was shut down early Tuesday morning between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe due to sand and overwash caused by the storm off the coast.

The DOT has had workers out trying to remove sand from the road and rebuild protective dunes and berms, trying to stay ahead of high tides.

The plan is for the highway to open at noon, but drivers should watch out for standing water and sand still on the pavement.

The DOT says there is still a possibility that with this afternoon’s high tide, at 5:15 p.m., the road could be closed again.

Meteorologists call for slowly improving conditions today.

