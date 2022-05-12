Advertisement

Health experts worry COVID death tolls pose threat to summer plans

Health experts worry COVID death tolls pose threat to summer plans
By Deric Rush
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Flags were lowered to half-staff as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1 million.

Eastern North Carolinians reflected on how the virus has impacted their lives

“My uncle did have to get hospitalized. He ended up getting pneumonia as a result of having COVID. Unfortunately, at the same time his wife, my aunt was also in there and she had COVID. COVID kept him from being able to see his wife when she passed,” said Jacksonville resident Patrice Magee.

Health experts say the rise in deaths is reigniting the push for testing and treatment.

“What we do see is there is a significant drop in the number of people getting tested after the Omicron wave but that number has significantly started to pick up again so our positive rates are hitting about 20% right now,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian with StarMed Healthcare.

With summer travel around the corner health experts predict another spike similar to the summer of 2021.

“An estimated 100 million people are going to catch COVID in the next few months The US population is about 360 million so 30% of the country is going to get COVID in the next few months,” said Piramzadian.

Dr. Piramzadian says antibody treatment have significantly increased recently from as many as 15 people a day on average prior to the spread of the BA 2 subvariant, to treating over 50 patients a day on average at various treatment locations.

StarMed Healthcare says they are continuing to provide free COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and monoclonal antibody and pill treatments for both insured and uninsured patients.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead & one injured in Bertie County crash
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
The murder happened Tuesday morning.
Greenville man charged in Binghamton, NY murder
This is the second house to collapse on Tuesday in Rodanthe.
WATCH: Second house in Rodanthe collapses into Atlantic Ocean
Samuel Gaskins
Beaufort County man arrested on meth charges

Latest News

25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka...
25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka Pridge
Timeka Pridgen missing from La Grange since 2001. Age progression image showing her older.
25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka Pridgen
2 companies bid $315M to develop wind power off Carolinas
Summer Camps Prepare for Busy Year
Summer Camps Prepare for Busy Year