Greenville hospital now officially ECU Health Medical Center

The hospital officially changed its name this week.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hospital in Greenville is no longer Vidant Medical Center. Now the sprawling facility along Stantonsburg Road is called ECU Health Medical Center.

Last month, the hospital system unveiled its new logo and names for its nine hospitals throughout Eastern Carolina.

Vidant Health became ECU Health on January 1st after a merger was announced between ECU and the hospital system in November.

Today, the first of many ECU Health signs was unveiled at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Moye Boulevard. The rest of the signage is expected to be updated over the next few weeks.

ECU Health Medical Center president Brian Floyd said the transition is a sign of the significant contributions of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine toward the growth of the flagship hospital.

The other eight hospitals in the ECU Health system have yet to change their names.

The Vidant brand has been around for just over ten years, that’s when the hospital switched its name from Pitt County Memorial Hospital.

The total rebranding will take about a year to complete at a cost of between $3 and $4 million.

