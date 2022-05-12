Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Few details are being released after a police chase this afternoon in Pitt County.

The chase ended at South Memorial Drive and 5th Street in Greenville where a man was taken away in handcuffs.

It began shortly before 2:00 p.m. near the DOT offices on North Memorial Drive when Pitt County deputies reportedly spotted a car that was wanted in Beaufort County.

Deputies chased the car for two miles down Memorial Drive until it stopped at West 5th Street.

In addition to taking the man into custody, deputies also search the trunk of the car which had New York tags.

Pitt County deputies told WITN to get information from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office who said they would release information on the case tomorrow.

