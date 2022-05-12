Updated Drought Monitor: No improvement in dry conditions

Thursday's update shows no change in the drought status (Jim Howard)

Thursday morning’s update on the U.S. Drought Monitor shows no change across eastern NC. The moderate to severe drought conditions continue over the inland counties with abnormally dry conditions persisting across counties adjacent to the Pamlico Sound.

Most of eastern Carolina’s rainfall totals continue to run at 2-4″ below normal for the year. There is a bit of good news in the forecast the next few days with scattered tropical showers likely to persist from Thursday through Saturday. Most counties should average between 1 to 2″ of rain over the 3 day period. It won’t be enough to end the drought, but we may be able to ease the conditions a bit over the coming days.

Thursday

Partly sunny and mild with scattered showers. High of 71. Wind NE 10-20. Rain chance: 60%

Friday

Scattered showers and storms. High of 78. Wind: SE 10-15. Rain chance: 70%

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High of 82. Wind: S 7-12. Rain chance: 60%

Sunday

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. High of 86. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 20%.

