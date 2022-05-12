Advertisement

2 companies bid $315M to develop wind power off Carolinas

Photo credit: Enel Green Power
Photo credit: Enel Green Power(25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP)-- The U.S. Department of the Interior says two energy companies bid a combined $315 million in an auction for the rights to produce power from wind energy in two areas off the coasts of North Carolina and South Carolina.

TotalEnergies Renewables USA paid a reported $160 million for 54,937 acres off the coast.

Duke Energy Renewables Wind bid $155 million for 55,154 acres. Specifically, the sites are 50 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and about 30 miles south of Bald Head Island in North Carolina. If fully developed, the leases could result in about 1.3 gigawatts of offshore wind energy, enough to power about 500,000 homes.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

The Department of Transportation says the highway is shut down between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.
Highway 12 could reopen at noon today
Inflation causing price hikes across the country.
US producer prices surge 11% in April as food prices jump
Pancake Day 2022 in Duluth returns in May
University City Kiwanis hosts pancake fundraiser
Phoenix is seeing the highest inflation in the nation.
Stubborn inflation weighs on US and global markets