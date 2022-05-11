Weather closes ferries again Wednesday

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) -Some ferry routes impacted by a coastal low are closed again Wednesday.

According to the NCDOT, the Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry route, the Cedar Island-Ocracoke and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry routes and the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route have suspended operations.

The coastal low is impacting ferry routes in different ways, closing for high water levels, high winds, rough seas and low water.

Ferries are expected to open back up Thursday.

