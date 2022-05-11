Advertisement

WANTED: Havelock police looking for man that ran from traffic stop

Police looking for man they say ran from traffic stop
Police looking for man they say ran from traffic stop(Havelock Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are asking for help finding a man wanted for running from a traffic stop.

The Havelock Police Department says Marquis Ashley, of Havelock, ran from officers during a traffic stop on Saturday night.

Officers stopped the 41-year-old along Shipman Road on suspicion of Ashley driving on a suspended license. When officers approached the vehicle, Ashley got out and scuffled with officers before running into a wooded area. During a search of the vehicle, officers found over $14,000 cash, 60 grams of crack cocaine, 32 grams of marijuana, and prescription pills.

Officers charged Ashley with Trafficking Schedule 2, Possession with Intent to Sell Schedule 4, Felony Possession of Schedule 2, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver within 1,000 ft. of a School, Resisting/Obstructing/Delaying an Officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

If you have any information that may help lead to the arrest of Marquis Ashley please contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212. Reports can be made anonymously here. You may also call Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252- 633-5141.

