Walls test negative for asbestos at former Williamston apartment site

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - State environmental officials say the walls and slab floor of a former Williamston apartment site have tested negative for asbestos-containing material.

Laura Leonard with the North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources says the debris removal of the former Tarheel Apartment Building is complete.

Leonard says the Department of Environmental Quality Division of Waste Management has given the approval to leave the basement floor and just under half of the walls in place because no asbestos-containing material was found and the cleanup contractor expressed concerns over the safety of the structure if more of it was taken out.

She added that the construction and demolition material that was removed was not tested for asbestos, but handled as if it had the potential to contain asbestos-containing material, “meaning it was wet down and wrapped prior to being sent to a landfill as is required.”

WITN first reported on the building in September, when demolition was underway after the building was condemned by the Martin County building inspector weeks before.

Nearby businesses were affected by the dilapidated building and the fears of it containing asbestos, such as the owner of SS Custom Cycle Inc., Shane Scalpi, whose shop is directly adjacent to the condemned structure.

Last week, crews returned to the building site due to asbestos concerns. Scalpi says the condemned structure has caused him to open his shop remotely, and he hopes the city will meet his demands and take responsibility for the damaged wall he shares with the structure.

