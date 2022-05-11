Teacher of the Week: Emily Leary

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Teacher of the Week for May 11 is Emily Leary from A.G. Cox Middle School.

She graduated from East Carolina University, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Middle School Math and Science Education. Leary said she was also a North Carolina Teaching Fellows scholar.

Leary said this is her seventh year teaching at A.G. Cox.

“Teaching is my passion and is all I have ever wanted to do. So you could say that I am living my dream. I love being able to introduce new topics to students and watch them learn and grow and make connections in my classroom. My energy and passion for learning and teaching definitely shows and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Leary.

The person who nominated Leary wrote in part:

“Ms. Leary is an amazing teacher. She always has the best attitude towards learning, and her passion to learn new things every day is inspiring. Last year was a challenging year for all educators, but Ms. Leary went above and beyond to make sure her students were successful and prepared for high school. Ms. Leary is so passionate about what she does, and her students are lucky to have her. She puts so much effort into her students’ success. Educators like Ms. Leary are few and far between, and the world of education needs more outstanding women like her.”

Congrats Mrs. Leary!

