State Wildlife Resources Commission: Expect coyote sightings

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says people should expect coyote sightings the rest of the spring.

The NCWRC says coyotes are common throughout the state, even in cities and suburbs, but frequently are not seen because they are adept at avoiding people.

The commission says coyotes prefer to raise their young in secluded areas, but the animals must scout for food all over to feed their pups. Thus, people may find coyotes roaming around their neighborhoods looking for food.

The NCWRC gave tips to people on how to keep themselves and their families and pets safe in the coming months:

  • Keep small pets indoors or supervise them outdoors, and remove dishes and spilled food outside
  • Have dog-proof fencing, which is at least six feet tall and prevents digging underneath, to keep coyotes out
  • Remove any food sources that could attract coyotes (keep fruit and birdseed off the ground)
  • Find ways to actively make the area uncomfortable for coyotes
  • Deter coyotes away from homes and businesses by waving your arms and shouting forcefully

Visit here to learn more about how to stay away from, and if needed, deal with coyotes.

