State health officials say COVID-19 cases & hospitalizations up from last week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials provided updates Wednesday on the battle against COVID-19 in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says there has been an increase in reported cases and hospital admissions from last week. There were 12,951 reported cases of COVID-19 the week ending 4/30/22, whereas 17,094 cases of the virus were reported the week ending 5/7/22.

Data shows 374 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital on the week ending 4/30/22, and 431 patients with COVID-19 were admitted on the week ending 5/7/22.

Furthermore, the department says there is a low or medium level of community risk in all counties in the state. All counties in Eastern Carolina have a low community risk. Alamance County is the only county with medium risk.

Data shows most sequenced cases of the virus are the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

Fifty-four percent of the vaccinated population in the state has at least one booster or an additional dose of the vaccine and 77% of the adult population is vaccinated with at least one dose against COVID-19. Thirty-eight percent of children and teens are vaccinated with at least one dose.

