Riley’s Army seeking donations from community to help send children to summer camp

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A group in Eastern Carolina is collecting donations to help sick children enjoy a chance to go to summer camp.

Riley’s Army is collecting items needed for campers taking part in Camp Rainbow. Camp Rainbow is a fun and exciting opportunity for Hematology and Oncology pediatric patients to connect and explore the camp environment.

The deadline to drop off donations is Friday, May 27. You are asked to text (252)412-8191 or email emleigh@rileysarmy.com to coordinate a drop off time.

Riley's Army collecting items for Camp Rainbow (Riley's Army)

Camp Rainbow is a week-long camp experience for children ages 6-18 battling cancer. It is offered free of charge for ECU Pediatric cancer patients and is held at Camp Don Lee Located on the Neuse River near Arapahoe, NC.

While at camp, children and teens will participate in swimming, sailing, nature education, kayaking, canoeing, fishing, crafts, and campfire cooking. As well as participating in support sessions to learn strategies to stay healthy and ways to cope with treatments in a group of campers who understand because they also have cancer. While at camp the children are cared for by medical staff from the clinic 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.