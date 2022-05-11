Public invited to help clean up collapsed house debris in Rodanthe

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The Cape Hatteras National Seashore is inviting the public to help its staff clean up some of the collapsed house debris on the Outer Banks.

Two houses collapsed Tuesday on the Outer Banks due to high tides.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the home on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe was just two houses down from one that collapsed earlier in the morning.

Both homes were unoccupied, according to a news release.

The National Seashore says the drop-in volunteer events will be on Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. All four events are scheduled to begin at the Outer Banks KOA Resort at 25099 N.C. Highway 12, Rodanthe, N.C.

WITN is told supplies will be provided by the National Park Service.

“Much of the wood pieces that have washed up on the beach have exposed nails, so all volunteers are encouraged to wear thick-soled footwear. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian,” the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said.

Anyone not currently on Hatteras Island is encouraged to plan their trip well before traveling for the clean-up events. Highway 12 is still closed between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.

The National Seashore says a contractor has also been hired by the owners of the collapsed houses and is actively cleaning up debris near the sites of the fallen houses and along miles of the beach. Another National Park Service cleanup team is also on the way.

More volunteer events are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.