Police: Woodstock called & they want this woman back

Police say this woman wearing a Woodstock shirt stole a JBL Charge Bluetooth speaker from Best...
Police say this woman wearing a Woodstock shirt stole a JBL Charge Bluetooth speaker from Best Buy in Greenville(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police had a simple comment after they say a woman wearing a Woodstock shirt stole a speaker: “ATTENTION SHOPPERS! -- WOODSTOCK CALLED - THEY WANT THIS WOMAN BACK.”

The Greenville Police Department says on Tuesday, April 19th, a woman entered Best Buy in the Lynncroft Shopping Center and removed the anti-theft device from a JBL Charge Bluetooth speaker, hid it, and left the store without paying for it.

Police say the woman was last seen leaving the shopping center parking lot in a Honda CRV, driving south on Evans Street.

Anyone who knows who this woman is is asked to call police at 252-329-3438.

