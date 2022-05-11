Police: Woodstock called & they want this woman back

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police had a simple comment after they say a woman wearing a Woodstock shirt stole a speaker: “ATTENTION SHOPPERS! -- WOODSTOCK CALLED - THEY WANT THIS WOMAN BACK.”

The Greenville Police Department says on Tuesday, April 19th, a woman entered Best Buy in the Lynncroft Shopping Center and removed the anti-theft device from a JBL Charge Bluetooth speaker, hid it, and left the store without paying for it.

Police say the woman was last seen leaving the shopping center parking lot in a Honda CRV, driving south on Evans Street.

Anyone who knows who this woman is is asked to call police at 252-329-3438.

