Police: passenger runs from scene, driver drives away during stop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Two people escaped from police last night when an officer tried to pull a car over for a traffic violation in New Bern.

According to New Bern police, an officer tried to stop a car in the 100 block of Colonial Mobile Home Park Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m.

An officer said the car stopped, a passenger ran away and the driver drove off.

Officers searched the area, but didn’t find the two people.

