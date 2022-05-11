Police: passenger runs from scene, driver drives away during stop
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Two people escaped from police last night when an officer tried to pull a car over for a traffic violation in New Bern.
According to New Bern police, an officer tried to stop a car in the 100 block of Colonial Mobile Home Park Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m.
An officer said the car stopped, a passenger ran away and the driver drove off.
Officers searched the area, but didn’t find the two people.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.