Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which is not a cloud type?

Here is a list of 4 words. Three of these are the main cloud types. The other is not a cloud at all. Do you think you know your clouds?

Hint: One of the words refers to height and elevation and is not a cloud. The others are the main types of clouds. One is for flat, gray sky type of clouds. One is for the wispy ice crystal clouds will zip along up high. The other is the vertically produced puffy clouds which can grow into thunderstorms. Make your selection and see below to see if you are correct.

Altus refers to height or elevation or greatness. It is not a cloud. It sounds a lot like alto which can be added as a prefix to a cloud type to refer to is as being midlevel. For example, an altocumulus cloud is a cumulus cloud at mid level in the sky. You can add nimbus to a cloud type if it is raining. For example, a nimbostratus is stratus cloud which is raining. Cirrus clouds don’t make rain, but can be some of the most beautiful clouds in the sky. Cirrus clouds also make most of the optical phenomena we see like sun dogs, prisms, etc. - Phillip Williams

