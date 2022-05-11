Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Penny

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for a furry friend, look no further we’ve got you covered with our Pet of the Week, Penny.

She is a people person, very cuddly and loves peanut butter.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina said she gets a little nervous when she is alone, but is overall quite and super sweet.

She came to the humane society with her puppies who have all been adopted and now all she needs is a place to call home too.

If you are interested in Penny or any pet at the humane society, you can fill out an application on their website.

