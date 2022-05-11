Pair face drug charges following traffic stop

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies arrest two people following a traffic stop in Vanceboro.

On Tuesday, May 10, Craven County Deputies searched a vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. 17 North and Irene Drive.

During the search deputies located crack cocaine, fentanyl, and psilocybin (mushrooms) in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Austin Kyle Adams, 23, of Vanceboro, is charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II-controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Desoray Mandy Elks, 23, of Vanceboro, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II-controlled substance, and felony possession of schedule I-controlled substance.

