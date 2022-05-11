One dead & one injured in Bertie County crash

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is dead and another woman is injured after a one-vehicle crash in Bertie County Wednesday.

Trooper J.V. Reed says the crash occurred on NC 308 just outside of Windsor Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle ran off the right side of the road, came back onto the roadway, and then went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Reed says 22-year-old Brianna Ewell was the driver and died from the collision. The passenger of the vehicle, who has not been named but is 18 years old, was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

