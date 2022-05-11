No new state commercial outbreaks of Avian flu reported in nearly a month

N.C. (WITN) - No new cases of the Avian flu have been reported at commercial farms in North Carolina in nearly a month.

According to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, no cases of the Avian flu have been reported since April 12th, when 89,702 chickens were infected in Wayne County.

Cases had ramped up in April, with 449,432 commercial birds destroyed in total in North Carolina for the month. Those cases were all in Wayne and Johnston counties.

Tracing back to the end of March, Johnston County had three commercial farms where birds got infected, and Wayne County had six.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 34 states have been affected by the Avian flu, with 301 flocks confirmed to have had the virus.

The department says 37.72 million birds have been impacted. Washington state is the only county to have birds test positive Wednesday so far.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.