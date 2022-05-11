More sand, overwash keeps Highway 12 closed at Rodanthe

RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - Highway 12 remains closed on the Outer Banks thanks to that storm off the coast.

The Department of Transportation says the highway is shut down between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.

Crews said the overnight high tide wasn’t helping their efforts to reopen the important highway, as more overwash and sand covers the road at the Pea Island Visitors Center and at the s-curves on the island.

The DOT had workers out at first light this morning trying to remove sand from the road and rebuild protectives dunes and berms ahead of this afternoon’s high tide at around 5:30 p.m.

It still isn’t known yet whether the highway will reopen later today or not.

