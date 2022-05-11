Advertisement

More sand, overwash keeps Highway 12 closed at Rodanthe

The Department of Transportation says the highway is shut down between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.
The Department of Transportation says the highway is shut down between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - Highway 12 remains closed on the Outer Banks thanks to that storm off the coast.

The Department of Transportation says the highway is shut down between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.

Crews said the overnight high tide wasn’t helping their efforts to reopen the important highway, as more overwash and sand covers the road at the Pea Island Visitors Center and at the s-curves on the island.

The DOT had workers out at first light this morning trying to remove sand from the road and rebuild protectives dunes and berms ahead of this afternoon’s high tide at around 5:30 p.m.

It still isn’t known yet whether the highway will reopen later today or not.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

Pair arrested during traffic stop
Pair face drug charges following traffic stop
Corey Alston
DEPUTIES: Man rams uncle’s vehicle, shoots and then pistol whips him
Riley's Army
Riley’s Army seeking donations from community to help send children to summer camp
Police looking for man they say ran from traffic stop
WANTED: Havelock police looking for man that ran from traffic stop