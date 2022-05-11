Advertisement

Martin County deputies arrest 17-year-old for attempted robbery

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County deputies say a 17-year-old has been charged after trying to rob the Dollar General in Jamesville.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was charged on juvenile petitions with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun.

Deputies say that on April 24th at about 4:40 p.m., they were called to the Dollar General on NC 171 in Jamesville due to an armed robbery. Once they got there, they were told a person wearing a black ski mask had pointed a gun in the store and demanded money.

WITN is told the suspect then fought with a shopper before running away.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were able to find the teen suspect in their investigation, whose name has not been released.

The teen was brought to the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice under a secure custody order pending further court proceedings.

