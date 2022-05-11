Man arrested with nearly 200 tablets of Ecstasy in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A man has been arrested in Rocky Mount with nearly 200 tablets of Ecstasy.

According to police, Monday investigators saw Marcelous Williams leaving a hotel room, because he had outstanding warrants officers stopped the car he was driving and found a plastic bag containing 187 tablets of Ecstasy.

Williams was taken to a magistrate and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled one controlled substance, trafficking in MDMA, and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of controlled substance.

Williams is under a $200,000 secured bond for his new warrants and a $45,000 secured bond for his outstanding charges.

He is at the Nash County jail.

