Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy and windy: Coastal flooding between 3pm and 7pm today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Widespread ocean overwash along Outer Banks NC12 has forced the closure of the highway from the Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe until further notice. Low pressure will slowly drift south and southwestward Wednesday with continued gusty north and northeast winds. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures below average by several degrees Wednesday. The Coastal Flood Warning for Hatteras Island and the Northern Outer Banks continues through sunrise Thursday. Persistent strong north-northeast winds will continue pushing ocean water against the shore. Water levels of 2-4 feet above normal are likely, especially around high tide. Beach erosion is expected as well, along with dangerous rip currents. Two unoccupied homes fell into the ocean Tuesday and more are threatened.

Expected Impacts: Outer Banks (Jim Howard)

Expected Impacts: Soutern Pamlico Sound and Crystal Coast (Jim Howard)

A Coastal Flood Advisory will continue through early Thursday for the Southern Pamlico Sound and Neuse river basin. This advisory also includes Ocracoke and the Southern Outer Banks down to Cape Lookout. Water levels of 1 to 3 feet above normal are expected.

Your First Alert Forecast is for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. North and northeast winds will blow 15 to 25 mph inland and between 25 and 35 with higher gusts along the coast.

A few showers will start to pop up Thursday with much better rain chances arriving both Friday and Saturday. As winds slowly become more easterly then southerly, temperatures will climb later in the week. Scattered showers and a few storms will roll through on both Friday and Saturday with muggy highs near 80°. We should salvage the latter half of the weekend as Sunday looks to have drier conditions to accompany the warmer air.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, windy and pleasant. High of 67. Wind: NE 12-22 G30.

Thursday

Partly sunny and mild with a few afternoon showers. High of 73. Wind E 10-20. Rain chance: 40%

Friday

Few showers expected and warmer with a high of 79. Wind: E 10-15. Rain chance: 60%

Saturday

Partly sunny with scattered storms and a high of 81. Wind: SE 5-10. Rain chance: 60%

