GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -J.H. Rose golfer Luke Mosley finished as medalist at +5 at the state 3A meet on Tuesday at Pinehurst. Cam Hardison was one shot back tied for 5th. J.H. Rose boys are state 3A champions as a team. They won by 17 strokes.

Champs! Big congratulations to our mens golf team for winning the 3A state championship today at Pinehurst by 17 strokes! Also huge congrats to Luke Mosley for winning the individual state title today! 🏆 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7LZ5nJtObt — J.H. Rose Athletics (@JHRoseAthletics) May 10, 2022

