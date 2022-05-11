Greenville man charged in Binghamton, NY murder

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WITN) - A Greenville man is in a New York jail on a murder charge.

Binghamton, New York police say Justin Williams, 28, was charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning around 11:20 a.m. and took the life of Victor Texidor, of Binghamton. Police said the 31-year-old man had several gunshot wounds and died later at a hospital.

Williams was arrested on Interstate 81 near Gibson, Pennsylvania after a state trooper pulled over a suspected vehicle. Inside they found a 9mm ghost gun and a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun which police believe were used in the shooting.

Police said the shooting was part of a domestic dispute.

