Friends turn their tassels to become graduates of PCC

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Colleges and universities across the east are rounding out the school year with graduation ceremonies. Tuesday night, Pitt Community College joined the list.

A wave of royal blue caps and gowns marched through Minges Coliseum at ECU with hundreds of families there to cheer on the new graduates.

In just a few years the students say they have become like family, and today was the greatest celebration of their friendships.

“They did everything that they could to help me get through this program, I swear, especially the friends that I’ve made,” said Jasmine Vickery. She’s going to be a paramedic.

With so many higher education options throughout the east, PCC attracts students with certain values.

“It’s so close to my home,” said Vickery. “I have a two year old so I like to stay home.”

For the past three years, this group of friends has been through it all together, but the road to their success wasn’t easy.

Friendships challenged by the difficulties of the pandemic came out stronger on the other end.

“It’s passed COVID. It’s the first one we’ve been able to have in person,” said Emergency Medical Science program director Leslie Carico. “They’ve made it wonderful. I’ve got to say I’m going to miss all of them.”

As they take these next steps toward the rest of their careers, nostalgia creeps in and they reflect on their time in school.

“We cried. We fought. We did everything we could, and we got it!” exclaimed Bethany Peterson, another graduate.

She now looks forward to living out the daydreams she had as a student.

“Seeing different things, doing different things, saving people, that’s all I’ve wanted to do,” said Peterson.

The full graduation event will be rebroadcast on Pitt-TV at 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. every Sunday through September.

