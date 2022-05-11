Food Lion Feeds raises 5,660 pounds of food in two days, continues in Winterville Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - All funds and foods combined from the first two days of Food Lion Feeds add up to 5,660 pounds of food able to be donated to people in need.

Food Lion Feeds teamed up with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, along with Curtis Media and WITN, to hold a food drive. The first location Monday was in Kinston, and the second, on Tuesday, was in New Bern.

Here is the list of locations for Wednesday and Thursday:

Wednesday 5/11 Store Location: 4822 Old Tar Road, Winterville NC 28590 Radio Station: 106.5 WSFL (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) News Personality: Dave Jordan

Thursday 5/12 Store Location: 4330 E. Tenth Street, Greenville NC 27858 Radio Station: 101.9 Kiss FM (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) News Personality: Courtney Bunting



Food Drive Most Needed Items (Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina)

The Food Bank says it has heard from Eastern Carolinians that inflation and gas prices are leading more people to be food insecure.

Anyone who is able to donate is asked to provide canned fruits, veggies, meat, beans and soup, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, hygiene items, household items, and paper products, as the Food Bank says they are the most important.

More information on how you can donate now can be found here. For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can generally provide 5 meals.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.