ECU baseball holds on for season sweep of Duke, seventh straight victory

ECU 5, Duke 4
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball got a seventh inning home run from Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and held off Duke at the end to earn a 5-4 victory on Tuesday night in Greenville.

The Pirates sweep the two game series with the victory. They have won seven straight games.

Bryson Worrell homered in the second inning to give ECU an early lead.

Duke came back and took over the lead in the third. Trevor Johnson singled in Alex Stone to give the Blue Devils the 3-2 lead.

ECU would tie it in the bottom of the third. After Josh Moylan doubled to get things going, Justin Wilcoxen doubled him in to knot the game at three. ECU would not trail after that.

Jenkins-Cowart’s home run to left went in and out of the outfielders glove and found its way into the Jungle. The game’s winning run came in on the two-run shot.

Duke got a late run but the Pirates held on to prevail. They are home the rest of the regular season.

ECU hosts South Florida in a three game AAC set this weekend.

