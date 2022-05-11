Early voting continues through Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s primary election is one week away.

One option to vote, requesting an absentee ballot, is now off the table. However, there are still ways people can make their voices heard at the ballot boxes.

Early voting can give people more flexibility, as well as a last chance to register to vote.

“The benefits for voting early is the wait time,” Trey Cash, Greene County elections director said. “Typically on Election Day, they may have a longer wait time. If they go ahead and vote early, here in Greene County, their wait time could be less than one minute.”

Even though this is not a presidential election, many Eastern Carolinians have found that it is important to get involved in the voting process in order to help their local communities. Phyllis Suggs is an advocate for voting and has been a volunteer at early voting polls in her area for years.

“With me, I always vote in every election, at least I try to get up there and vote every election,” Suggs said. “Especially this election, because it’s a small election, at least what they call a small election and we’ve got to get the right people.”

Data from the North Carolina Board of Elections shows people are already getting heavily involved in the voting process this year.

As of Monday, more than 247,000 people have already taken advantage of early voting, including almost 10,000 mail-in ballots. That’s more than the 130,500 ballots that had been turned in by this point in 2018.

“It’s very important to the community, to the workers, and to small businesses,” registered voter Perry Smith said.

Early in-person voting will end Saturday at 3:00 p.m. It will also be the last opportunity for people to register to vote for the primary election, which will officially be held on May 17th.

That is also when all absentee ballots must be postmarked by in order to count.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.