Advertisement

DEQ warns of beach pollution after coastal storm

HWY 12
HWY 12(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The state Department of Environmental Quality says North Carolinians should be aware of pollution from possible septic system failures due to extremely high tides.

The affected areas would be along part of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, and the DEQ says the public should avoid swimming in waters near exposed pipes, specifically these areas:

  • Rodanthe - ocean waters near Beacon Road, along GA Kohler Court and near Ocean Drive
  • Buxton - ocean waters along Tower Circle

The Outer Banks is experiencing high tides caused by a low-pressure system that may have flooded septic drain fields or caused sewage line breaks at homes.

The DEQ says state officials do not have laboratory confirmation that disease-causing organisms are in the water. However, they say there is an increased chance contamination is there.

“Wastewater exposure can cause adverse health effects such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and skin infections, the public is advised to avoid bodily contact with these waters,” a DEQ spokesman said.

The department says testing will begin as soon as the area is accessible.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

Police say this woman wearing a Woodstock shirt stole a JBL Charge Bluetooth speaker from Best...
Police: Woodstock called & they want this woman back
Floral Avenue shooting
Greenville man charged in Binghamton, NY murder
State Wildlife Resources Commission: Expect coyote sightings
Food Lion Feeds drop-off in Winterville
Food Lion Feeds raises 5,660 pounds of food in two days, continues in Winterville Wednesday