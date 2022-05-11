DEPUTIES: Man rams uncle’s vehicle, shoots and then pistol whips him

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a Nash County man rammed his uncle’s vehicle, shot him, and then pistol-whipped the victim before bystanders intervened.

It happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. when 911 received a call from David Alston that he was being followed by his nephew, Corey Alston, while driving down Taylors Gin Road.

As the vehicles turned onto Highway 58, Alston’s vehicle was fired upon and then rammed, causing him to spin out at the entrance to Universal Leaf.

Deputies said the nephew got out of his vehicle and fired numerous times at his uncle at close range. The victim was shot at least once in the abdomen or lower body, deputies said, as he tried to escape out the passenger door of his vehicle.

The uncle was also hit several times in the face by the handgun, deputies said.

Thinking it was an automobile accident, several people stopped and were able to end the assault.

Corey Alston was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The 65-year-old victim was first taken to UNC Nash and then to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies say they do not know why the nephew was attacking his uncle.

The 38-year-old Alston is being held on a $250,000 secured bond and has a Thursday court date in Nashville.

