Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal flooding threat decreases Thursday morning

The slow moving low pressure off the coast will keep winds and waves up again tonight into the start of Thursday
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Widespread ocean overwash along Outer Banks NC12 has forced the closure of the highway from the Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe until further notice. Low pressure will slowly drift south and southwestward through the rest of the night with continued gusty north and northeast winds. The Coastal Flood Warning for Hatteras Island and the Northern Outer Banks continues through sunrise Thursday. The movement of the low will help alleviate the flooding threat as we approach the weekend, breaking the pattern of persistent north-northeast winds. Water levels of 2-4 feet above normal are likely tonight and Thursday morning, especially around high tide. Beach erosion is expected as well, along with dangerous rip currents. Two unoccupied homes fell into the ocean Tuesday and more are threatened.

Expected Impacts: Outer Banks
Expected Impacts: Outer Banks(Jim Howard)
Expected Impacts: Soutern Pamlico Sound and Crystal Coast
Expected Impacts: Soutern Pamlico Sound and Crystal Coast(Jim Howard)

A Coastal Flood Advisory will continue through early Thursday for the Southern Pamlico Sound and Neuse river basin. This advisory also includes Ocracoke and the Southern Outer Banks down to Cape Lookout. Water levels of 1 to 3 feet above normal are expected.

A few showers will start to pop up Thursday morning, increasing in strength and spread through the day. The steady onshore flow of rain will continue into Friday and Saturday, with Friday featuring heavier downpours and a higher likelihood of thunderstorms than what we’ll see Thursday. As winds slowly become more easterly then southerly, temperatures will climb as the weekend nears. The scattered showers and storms will depart late Saturday, leaving us one dry day for the upcoming weekend.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Coastal rain moves inland after midnight. Low of 67. Wind: NE 12-22 G30.

Thursday

Partly sunny and mild with a few afternoon showers. High of 71. Wind NE 10-20. Rain chance: 60%

Friday

Storms move in through the day. High of 78. Wind: SE 10-15. Rain chance: 70%

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High of 82. Wind: S 7-15. Rain chance: 70%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

Police say this woman wearing a Woodstock shirt stole a JBL Charge Bluetooth speaker from Best...
Police: Woodstock called & they want this woman back
Floral Avenue shooting
Greenville man charged in Binghamton, NY murder
State Wildlife Resources Commission: Expect coyote sightings
Food Lion Feeds drop-off in Winterville
Food Lion Feeds raises 5,660 pounds of food in two days, continues in Winterville Wednesday