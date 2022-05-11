Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal flooding threat decreases Thursday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Widespread ocean overwash along Outer Banks NC12 has forced the closure of the highway from the Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe until further notice. Low pressure will slowly drift south and southwestward through the rest of the night with continued gusty north and northeast winds. The Coastal Flood Warning for Hatteras Island and the Northern Outer Banks continues through sunrise Thursday. The movement of the low will help alleviate the flooding threat as we approach the weekend, breaking the pattern of persistent north-northeast winds. Water levels of 2-4 feet above normal are likely tonight and Thursday morning, especially around high tide. Beach erosion is expected as well, along with dangerous rip currents. Two unoccupied homes fell into the ocean Tuesday and more are threatened.

Expected Impacts: Outer Banks (Jim Howard)

Expected Impacts: Soutern Pamlico Sound and Crystal Coast (Jim Howard)

A Coastal Flood Advisory will continue through early Thursday for the Southern Pamlico Sound and Neuse river basin. This advisory also includes Ocracoke and the Southern Outer Banks down to Cape Lookout. Water levels of 1 to 3 feet above normal are expected.

A few showers will start to pop up Thursday morning, increasing in strength and spread through the day. The steady onshore flow of rain will continue into Friday and Saturday, with Friday featuring heavier downpours and a higher likelihood of thunderstorms than what we’ll see Thursday. As winds slowly become more easterly then southerly, temperatures will climb as the weekend nears. The scattered showers and storms will depart late Saturday, leaving us one dry day for the upcoming weekend.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Coastal rain moves inland after midnight. Low of 67. Wind: NE 12-22 G30.

Thursday

Partly sunny and mild with a few afternoon showers. High of 71. Wind NE 10-20. Rain chance: 60%

Friday

Storms move in through the day. High of 78. Wind: SE 10-15. Rain chance: 70%

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High of 82. Wind: S 7-15. Rain chance: 70%

