Beaufort County man arrested on meth charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Chocowinity man has been arrested on meth charges.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, investigators charged 38-year-old Samuel Gaskins with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say investigators bought meth from Gaskins and then arrested him. He is jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.

