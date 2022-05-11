Advertisement

Beaufort County man arrested on meth charges

Samuel Gaskins
Samuel Gaskins(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Chocowinity man has been arrested on meth charges.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, investigators charged 38-year-old Samuel Gaskins with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say investigators bought meth from Gaskins and then arrested him. He is jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

‘I’ve looked from here to Virginia’: Baby formula shortage looms large for ENC families
‘I’ve looked from here to Virginia’: Baby formula shortage looms large for ENC families
Baby formula shortage leaves ENC parents desperate
‘I’ve looked from here to Virginia’: Baby formula shortage looms large for ENC families
Eastern Carolina hospital officials react to safety rankings
Eastern Carolina hospital officials react to safety rankings
NCDOT prepares for upcoming hurricane season
NCDOT prepares for upcoming hurricane season
DEPUTIES: Man rams uncle’s vehicle, shoots and then pistol whips him
DEPUTIES: Man rams uncle’s vehicle, shoots and then pistol whips him