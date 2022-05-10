Advertisement

Trespasser arrested after old Surf City motel burns to ground

Crews respond to a fire in the Surf City area (Photo submitted by Joey Hemp)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a person has been arrested for trespassing after a fire burned an old motel in Surf City to the ground.

The Surf City Fire Department says no civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire. The fire remains under investigation.

WITN is told fire crews arrived at the old Blizzard’s Motel on 213 North Shore Drive at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday and the fire was contained by 8 a.m., then declared under control by about 9:30 a.m. Officials said the building had been closed for about ten years.

Fire crews say units are still working, but roads reopened at about 12:30 p.m., and there was minimal damage to surrounding buildings because departments responded so quickly. The person arrested for trespassing is in custody and has not yet been named by authorities.

