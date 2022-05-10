Three men charged in Goldsboro child sex abuse case

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three men have been charged in a case of indecent liberties where a 12-year-old was sexually assaulted by people known to them.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 43-year-old Kevin Grimes, 32-year-old Rashad Burt, and 37-year-old Dontaye Joyner were arrested.

Police say Grimes was charged with indecent liberties and sexual activity by a substitute parent, Burt was charged with indecent liberties, and Joyner was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery.

WITN is told Grimes was given 5.6 to 8.6 years in prison, Burt was given 4.9 years in prison, and Joyner was given 150 days in confinement.

The case stemmed from June 8th, 2018, when police learned the 12-year-old was sexually assaulted. Investigators learned the victim had been assaulted by multiple people.

The State Bureau of Investigation assisted with the case.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.