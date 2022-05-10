Sports Spotlight: J.H. Rose senior Chase Anderson continues to contribute to team success at every level of baseball he’s played in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The state high school baseball and softball playoffs begin Tuesday. J.H. Rose baseball is the top seed in the east for 3A. Senior pitcher Chase Anderson has been a huge factor in getting them there. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“He’s a great teammate, he’s really easy to get along with, he’s really competitive now,” says J.H. Rose head coach Ronald Vincent, “But he loves his team, he loves his teammates.”

“I’m one of the most competitive people you will ever meet,” says J.H. Rose senior Chase Anderson, “No matter what it is. Checkers, chess or baseball I want to win.”

A competitor is exactly what you need out of your top pitcher.

J.H. Rose has seen Chase grow into it since Little League

“I’ve won Little League, I’ve won Babe Ruth, I’ve won middle school here,” says Chase, “I feel like I’m born and raised in Greenville and I’ve just put on for the city.”

Chase and his team went to the Little League World Series and became the first team to throw back-to-back no hitters. Chase threw three perfect innings there.

“Playing on ESPN in Little League at 12 years old people asking for your autograph. I mean grown men walking up to you. It’s just crazy you know,” says Anderson, “Something I will cherish for the rest of my life and I’m still brothers with all those teammates.”

It continued into high school but last year Chase caught the injury bug.

“He had a little bit of an elbow situation last year and we just couldn’t get rid of it. He kept trying to go out there, trying to go out there and he really didn’t have his best stuff,” says Vincent, “This year we took a lot of time off summer and fall and he’s really getting better each week.”

He is back to 100 percent now and has been downright nasty going 5 and 1 with a .99 ERA in 9 appearances this season.

“It’s just getting outs so whatever that is striking people out, letting my defense work behind me,” says Anderson.

“Physically and emotionally he has just grown up so much over the years,” says Vincent, “He’s fun to be around.”

Anderson has struck out 56 batters over 42.1 innings. His stuff and competitiveness has earned Chase a spot at Division-II Barton College baseball next fall.

“Coach Gorman and his staff were really high on me,” says Chase, “I love their program, what they do, commitment to their players and when I got that opportunity to play at the next level I had to take it.”

Chase is hoping after last year he gets to lead the defending champs back. They know what it will take.

“Winning a state championship had to top it all,” says Chase, “I really excited to get back out there on the mound for the playoffs. Hopefully get back to the state championship.”

If you have a local athlete with a great story to share please let us know about them. You can submit them via email to spotlight@witn.com and we will do our best to feature them.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.