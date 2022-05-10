Rocky Mount press conference addressing series of city crime

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -After two weeks of one violent shooting after another, the Rocky Mount police department is planning to hold a press conference addressing the series of crime in the city.

The police chief and the city council have condemned the recent spike in violence.

Police Chief, Robert Hassel said during an emergency meeting Saturday that he is asking for a federal task force to help get crime under control. During the same meeting, Mayor Sandy Reberson declared a symbolic state of emergency.

Since the beginning of the year, Rocky Mount has seen 10 homicides. Last week the city experienced four murders.

The press conference will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at city hall.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.