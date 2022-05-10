Rocky Mount council supports chief’s crime-fighting plans

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members showed support Monday for Police Chief Robert Hassell’s crime-fighting plans.

The city says Hassell proposed asking businesses to voluntarily link their security cameras to the police department’s intelligence-gathering platform. He also outlined plans to install 16 more license plate readers throughout the city.

The city currently has four license plate readers. The cost of installing 16 more would be $46,500.

WITN is told the city currently uses 67 city-owned cameras, 19 police-installed cameras, and 39 housing authority cameras to help solve crimes. Hassell said expanding the system to include businesses’ security cameras can help the department respond and investigate crimes in real time.

The proposal is 100% voluntary, according to the city, and the police department will install the cameras at no charge.

“I think it is a great idea,” Mayor Sandy Roberson said.

