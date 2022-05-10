Advertisement

Police: One wounded in shooting inside Winston-Salem mall

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the mall's food court.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the mall's food court.(WXII/NBC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Police say one person was shot and wounded at a North Carolina mall Tuesday, prompting an evacuation.

News outlets reported Winston-Salem police were dispatched to Hanes Mall after receiving a report of shots fired inside. Officers said the shooting victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

There was no word on whether a suspect had been taken into custody, and a police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The mall was the site of another altercation in July 2020, when police say two groups of men got into an argument before one man fired toward the other group.

Investigators said people from the other group returned fire before both groups fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

