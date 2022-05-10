Cooper: Piping manufacturer bringing 168 jobs to Nash County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An industrial infrastructure piping manufacturer is creating 168 new jobs in Nash County.

Gov. Cooper announced that COSMOIND Co. Ltd. will invest more than $12.8 million to build its first North American manufacturing campus for industrial, natural gas, and drinking water pipes in Middlesex.

“It is positive news that North Carolina continues to be the top choice for international companies that want to expand in the United States,” Cooper said.

“Companies like COSMOIND could go anywhere in the world, but they are choosing Nash County and our state for our convenient location, transportation infrastructure, and skilled workforce.”

Cooper’s office says COSMOIND Co. Ltd., A Korea-based company, has designed, produced, and distributed infrastructure piping around the globe for more than 30 years.

WITN is told the North Carolina Department of Commerce took the lead in supporting the company settling in North Carolina. Cooper says although salaries for the new positions will vary, the average annual salary will be $44,425, which is more than the Nash County average wage of $44,377.

Cooper says the project could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $7.4 million per year for the region.

The project will be facilitated in part by a Job Development Investment Grant, approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee Tuesday. Over the course of the 12-year term of the grant, the project is expected to grow the state’s economy by $402 million.

The North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Nash Community College, Nash County, the Nash County Department of Economic Development, Duke Energy, and the Town of Middlesex also helped bring the project to fruition.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.