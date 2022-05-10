PCC to hold first in-person Spring commencement since 2020

Pitt County, N.C. (WITN) - One community college is set to hold their first in-person Spring commencement ceremony Tuesday since 2020.

Pitt Community College will honor 2022 graduates starting at 7:00 p.m. at Minges Coliseum.

The commencement is honoring about 600 graduates for the first Spring in-person graduation since May 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the first time in three years, we’re preparing to celebrate graduates with an in-person ceremony in Williams Arena; to me, that’s one giant step for Pitt Community College on the path to normalcy.”

Former college president, G. Dennis Massey will speak. Massey led the community college for 15 years.

