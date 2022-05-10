Advertisement

PCC to hold first in-person Spring commencement since 2020

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Pitt County, N.C. (WITN) - One community college is set to hold their first in-person Spring commencement ceremony Tuesday since 2020.

Pitt Community College will honor 2022 graduates starting at 7:00 p.m. at Minges Coliseum.

The commencement is honoring about 600 graduates for the first Spring in-person graduation since May 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the first time in three years, we’re preparing to celebrate graduates with an in-person ceremony in Williams Arena; to me, that’s one giant step for Pitt Community College on the path to normalcy.”

PCC President, Lawrence Rouse.

Former college president, G. Dennis Massey will speak. Massey led the community college for 15 years.

