One arrested, two others wanted in drive-by shooting that wounded family dog

Marquis Berry, Maurice Steele, & Monique Walker
Marquis Berry, Maurice Steele, & Monique Walker(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person has been arrested and two others wanted after deputies in one Eastern Carolina County say a drive-by shooting injured a family dog.

It happened on Mother’s Day on Biddle Road in Dover.

Craven County deputies say the home and a vehicle were damaged, and the family’s pet dog was also struck by the gunfire but survived.

Based on interviews and evidence, deputies were able to charge 27-year-old Monique Walker, of New Bern, with felony shooting into an occupied property, felony animal cruelty, felony conspiracy, and damage to property.

They are still looking for 25-year-old Maurice Steele, and 25-year-old Marquis Berry, both of New Bern, for the same charges.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Berry or Steele should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or the New Bern Police Communications at 252-633-2020.

