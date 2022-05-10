NCDOT: NC-12 remains closed as sand and water cover the roadway

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A roadway in Dare County remains closed Tuesday as sand and water covers large sections of the road.

According to the NCDOT, the road between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe is closed following what the DOT calls this storm’s worst overnight high tide.

The DOT said deep water and sand are also on the roadway in Buxton and Hatteras.

While the roadway is passable, crews say drivers should avoid traveling unless it’s absolutely necessary.

The NCDOT says they will be working to clear the road and are hoping to re-open at some point Tuesday, but warn Tuesday afternoon’s high tide could be as bad at this morning’s.

