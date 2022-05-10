Man charged with murder in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has turned himself in after a shooting last week killed another person.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 19-year-old Antonious Clemmons Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

On May 5th at about 8:35 a.m., officers say they drove to 1900 Stone Rose Drive due to a report of someone injured from a shooting. When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Javonta Crandall dead from a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a car. The driver had minor injuries from a graze wound or glass debris.

Police say the beginning stages of the investigation show the shooting happened at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and May Drive.

WITN is told Clemmons turned himself in to police Tuesday and is being held without bond at the jail.

The investigation is still ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call them at (252) 972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

