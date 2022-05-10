Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal flooding likely through through Wednesday

Widespread ocean overwash along Outer Banks NC12 has forced the closure of the highway from the Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe Tuesday morning until further notice.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Low pressure will remain stationary off the coast through Wednesday with continued gusty north winds and mostly cloudy, cool weather. The Coastal Flood Warning for Hatteras Island continues through sunrise Thursday. Persistent strong north-northeast winds will continue pushing ocean water against the shore. Water levels of 2-4 feet above normal are likely, especially around high tide. Beach erosion is expected as well, along with dangerous rip currents.

Expected impacts: Outer Banks (Jim Howard)

Expected Impacts: Soutern Pamlico Sound and Crystal Coast (Jim Howard)

A Coastal Flood Advisory will continue through 4PM Wednesday for the Southern Pamlico Sound and Neuse river basin. Water levels of 1 to 3 feet above normal are expected.

A few showers will start to pop up Thursday with much better rain chances arriving both Friday and Saturday. Until then, just below average temperatures with more clouds than sun. Dew points are as low as the 20s here in the East which is very noticeable! That dry air mass may have you reaching for the lip balm the next few days. Scattered shower and a few storms will roll through on both Friday and Saturday with muggy highs near 80°. We should salvage the latter half of the weekend as Sunday looks to be much better with drier conditions to accompany the warmer air.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, windy and mild. High of 65. Wind: NE 10-20 G30.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, windy and pleasant. High of 68. Wind: NE 12-22 G30.

Thursday

Partly sunny and mild. High of 73. Wind E-10. Rain chance: 20%

Friday

Few showers expected and warmer with a high of 79. Wind: E 10. Rain chance: 60%

Saturday

Scattered storms with a high of 81. Wind: SE 5. Rain chance: 70%

