Historical railcars being salvaged from nuclear plant

BONSAL, N.C. (WITN) - Ten historic railcars from the Harris Nuclear Plant in Wake County are being moved to the North Carolina Railway Museum/New Hope Valley Railway.

The North Carolina Railway Museum says the railroad cars will be moved by crane and flatbed trailers down old U.S. Highway 1 from the Duke Energy property to the rail yard five miles away in Bonsal.

The historic cars have been parked at a disconnected railroad track on the Duke Energy property for more than 20 years. The museum says many of the cars are weathered and more than 100 years old, and some are the last surviving relics of their kind.

WITN is told that the move has been planned for a few years, but tightened security measures, COVID-19 restrictions, and fundraising efforts postponed it. The move finally began Monday and will continue over the next week.

The museum says nearly $200,000 has been raised for the effort from volunteers and the public, including a $50,000 grant from the North Carolina legislature state budget.

We’re told each of the ten railcars date back to the early 20th century, with four being used for functions like cooking cars, sleeping cars, carrying baggage or moving vehicles and equipment. The others were used to serve power plants in the Carolinas, and are being donated to the museum by Duke Energy.

More information on the move can be found here.

