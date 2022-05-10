Greenville developers examine state of economy during Economic Development Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - During Economic Development Week, more than 40 economic developers met to discuss the future of Greenville.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the economy. In April 2020, the national unemployment rate was at a record high of 14.6%, according to the National Research Service.

However, for Greenville, things are starting to look up as that rate continues to drop.

While things can change overnight, there is a belief that the city is prepared to handle whatever is thrown its way.

“We’re seeing growth through COVID, even through it we saw growth in our manufacturing sector, so we don’t feel like it’s going to have a huge hit on us,” Uconda Dunn, Greenville ENC Alliance president of development said.

“We know we might face another wave of it, but we don’t anticipate any shutdowns, we don’t anticipate any layoffs. None of our companies here have mentioned that that is going to be happening, we are just going to go business as usual.”

As more opportunities for economic success present themselves, members of the City of Greenville Economic Development office say they hope to also see a boost in morale as we head into the summer.

