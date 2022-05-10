Advertisement

Greenville developers examine state of economy during Economic Development Week

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - During Economic Development Week, more than 40 economic developers met to discuss the future of Greenville.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the economy. In April 2020, the national unemployment rate was at a record high of 14.6%, according to the National Research Service.

However, for Greenville, things are starting to look up as that rate continues to drop.

While things can change overnight, there is a belief that the city is prepared to handle whatever is thrown its way.

“We’re seeing growth through COVID, even through it we saw growth in our manufacturing sector, so we don’t feel like it’s going to have a huge hit on us,” Uconda Dunn, Greenville ENC Alliance president of development said.

“We know we might face another wave of it, but we don’t anticipate any shutdowns, we don’t anticipate any layoffs. None of our companies here have mentioned that that is going to be happening, we are just going to go business as usual.”

Uconda Dunn, Greenville ENC Alliance president of development

As more opportunities for economic success present themselves, members of the City of Greenville Economic Development office say they hope to also see a boost in morale as we head into the summer.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

Greenville developers examine state of economy during Economic Development Week
Greenville developers examine state of economy during Economic Development Week
Safety makeover on busy Lenoir County intersection underway
Safety makeover on busy Lenoir County intersection underway
City of Greenville leaders approve next step in $50 million development
City of Greenville leaders approve next step in $50 million development
Eastern Carolina drivers react to skyrocketing gas prices
Eastern Carolina drivers react to skyrocketing gas prices
Gas prices hit $4.09 in Kinston
Eastern Carolina drivers react to skyrocketing gas prices